NH requires masks at events with more than 100 people

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday requiring masks to be worn at scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people.

Sununu, a Republican, had resisted calls to mandate the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. With Tuesday’s order, all six New England states have some kind of mask mandate. In general, they are far more restrictive than New Hampshire and require masks to be worn in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

The order will be tested later this month at the annual Laconia Motorcycle Week, which typically attracts thousands of people to the state. Sununu recently formed a task force on ensuring safety at the event, which is set for Aug. 22-30.

___

MANCHESTER SCHOOLS

The school board in New Hampshire’s largest city has approved remote learning for students entering grades two through 12 for now.

Manchester’s Board of School Committee voted Monday that students in pre-kindergarten through the first grade will be returning to school for two days a week.

Online learning for the rest will be held during regular school hours.

The superintendent and health officials will evaluate the situation in October and decide whether to move to a hybrid model. Parents will be given a choice to stay fully remote or switch to hybrid.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,840 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 13 from the previous day. The number of deaths stayed at 419. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 33 new cases per day on July 26 to 31 new cases per day on Aug. 9.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)