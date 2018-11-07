NH rescuers find hunter who prepared to spend night in woods

WARREN, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers in New Hampshire have come to the aid of a hunter who lost his way and prepared to spend the night in the woods.

The Fish and Game Department says 29-year-old Todd Wyman, of Glencliff, went hunting in Warren on Tuesday. Officers got a call that he was overdue; his truck was found where he had parked.

Wyman was found in the woods about a half-mile away. He was walking toward it when he became disoriented on some trails. He came to a swamp and decided to stop and spend the night if necessary, rather than try to cross the swamp and risk getting wet or stuck.

Wyman started a fire, then heard an ATV. He was able to get the attention of the conservation officers on the ATVs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)