NH resident recovering after contracting rare mosquito-borne illness

LOUDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Loudon, New Hampshire resident has tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne illness.

The resident was hospitalized with Jamestown Canyon Virus and suffered from some neurological symptoms, according to a release issued by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. That person has been released and is said to be recovering from home.

Jamestown Canyon virus is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans.

Many illnesses caused by JCV are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections.

This is the first case reported in the state this year and New Hampshire’s tenth case since the first report of the disease in 2013.

The risk level for Loudon has been raised to “high.” The surrounding towns of Gilmanton, Chichester, Canterbury, Barnstead, Pembroke, Pittsfield, Concord, Northfield, and Belmont will increase to moderate.

There are no vaccines to prevent the virus. Treatment consists of supportive care.

