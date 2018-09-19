NH residents accused of voting twice in 2016 indicted on criminal charges

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents have been indicted on criminal charges for allegedly voting twice in the 2016 general election, officials said.

Grace Fleming, 70, and John S. Fleming Jr., 71, of Hampton, were indicted Sept. 6 by a Rockingham County Grand Jury on charges of voting in more than one state after an investigation determined they had cast absentee ballots in New Hampshire and then voted in Belchertown, Massachusetts on Election Day, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in the Rockingham County Superior Court on Oct. 5.

Each of the felony charges carries a maximum penalty of 3 ½ to 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

Apart from the indictments announced Wednesday, MacDonald said the Attorney General’s investigation into voter data provided by the Secretary of State’s Office remains active and ongoing.

