NH restaurant closes rather than follow mask law

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - An Epping, New Hampshire restaurateur said he was closing up shop rather than following state mask requirements.

Roselynn Ice Cream and Diner owner Joe Bodge said he would rather close than require employees to wear masks and only re-open when the requirements change.

“What’s our options, do we cow down and figure out a way to follow the rules … or do we make a stand?” Bodge said. “It was a unanimous decision to make our stand, to say we’re not going to bow down.”

