NH restaurant fined $2,000 for karaoke that violated coronavirus restrictions

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is fining a Hudson restaurant $2,000 for hosting karaoke that did not comply with coronavirus restrictions, officials said.

According to the AG’s office, on Sept. 4 officials gave Fat Katz Food & Drink permission to host karaoke outside if performers brought their own microphones and equipment, but indoor karaoke was forbidden under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

On Oct. 16, a manager allegedly told the AG’s office the restaurant had moved karaoke inside a few weeks ago after neighbors complained about noise and called police and the weather got colder. A DJ also told officials that he had to purchase additional microphones because people did not bring their own, the AG’s office said.

The restaurant was fined $2,000 and has until Oct. 30 to appeal.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)