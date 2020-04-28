NH restaurant owner calling on city officials to shut down busy thoroughfare to allow for social distancing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Some people in Manchester, New Hampshire are calling on city officials to shut down a busy thoroughfare to allow for better social distancing once businesses are allowed to reopen.

It’s no secret that in a post-pandemic society, restaurants will look different with all the social distancing measures that are sure to still be in place.

Peter Macone is an operations manager in Manchester is proposing that the city shut down Elm Street over the summer saying this move will be beneficial to both businesses and downtown visitors.

“If we’re gonna rewrite the blueprint of what the future looks like, I would love to have this on the table,” he said.

Macone is asking the board to consider closing about a mile of the street to all vehicular traffic — and he has created an online petition for his cause.

His proposal is similar to what Newbury Street in Boston does three days in the summer.

Macone said that restaurants will be able to offer more outdoor seating and space post-COVD-19.

“How can we allow more room for pedestrians more room for hospitality especially if it can help us revitalize and get out downtown back to what it was,” he said.

In a statement to 7NEWS, the office of Mayor Joyce Craig said:

“While no proposal or petition has been brought forward, we’re open to the discussion. However, our first priority is keeping Manchester residents and visitors safe, and will not support any proposal that doesn’t adhere to local/state health guidelines.”

Alderman Ross Terrio said that “at a minimum, I would want to do it at least once as a trial to see how it works out.”

According to him, the proposal will boost the economy but issues like parking and police presence and the welfare of other businesses would need to be taken into account.

“We have many, many businesses in that area so first thing, is are the majority of the business in that area going to support it?” Terrio asked.

This proposal will be brought before the board next Tuesday

