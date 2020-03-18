NH restaurants can now offer beer, wine with take-out orders

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Restaurants in New Hampshire can now offer customers beer and wine with their take-out orders, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.

As part of the Granite State’s effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Sununu issued an emergency order that allows restaurants, diners, bars, saloons, private clubs or any other establishment the option of offering take-out or delivery of beer or wine.

Any business offering the service must have a restaurant license and an on-premise license from the New Hampshire liquor commission.

Health officials on Wednesday also announced 13 new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total number to 39.

