NH Rite Aid employee charged with stealing $1,500

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is facing a felony theft charge after police say she stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from the Merrimack Rite Aid where she worked.

Samantha Rice, 30, turned herself over to Merrimack police Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The warrant was issued after an investigation determined Rice had taken $1,500 worth of items over the course of three months from the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Daniel Webster Highway.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Oct. 4.

