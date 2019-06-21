NH school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting minor arrested in NC

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor has been arrested in North Carolina, officials said.

Officers investigating a sexual assault involving a juvenile under the age of 13 issued a warrant for Dewey “Chip” Wambsgans on Thursday. Police announced on Friday that he had turned himself over to police in Waxhaw.

He is being held pending his return to New Hampshire.

Police say the allegations against him did not occur on school property or on a school bus and the victim was known to the offender outside of his profession as a bus driver.

“However, we are aware that parents may be concerned about the current allegations due to Wambsganns’ profession and proximity to children,” the statement read. “If you believe that your child may have had inappropriate contact with Wambsganns, please contact the Londonderry Police Department Detective Division to seek advice on how to speak with your child.”

