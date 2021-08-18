CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school board has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of a special-needs student who was assaulted by a substitute teacher on a 2019 field trip.

The woman’s guardian, Angela Leslie, alleged that the school district School Administrative Unit 6 and school officials failed to protect the woman, Valley News reported.

Former Claremont mayor and substitute teacher George Caccavaro pleaded guilty in March 2020 to two counts of simple assault and served 40 days before being released.

George Ostler, an attorney for Caccavaro, declined to comment on the case on Thursday.

Leslie’s attorney, Anthony Carr, alleged that Caccavaro was grooming the victim and that the district failed to intervene.

Carr said the instructor was told that Caccavaro was spending an inappropriate amount of time with the student and that the principal once told him to stop focusing on the student.

Ostler wrote in December in response to the lawsuit that his client “denies ever sexually assaulting” the student.

An attorney for the school district denied most allegations, but wrote “admitted” in response to the assertion that Caccavaro took a “perverted sexual interest” in the student prior to the assault.

Leslie and Carr could not be immediately reached by the newspaper Thursday to comment.

