NH school district to begin vaccinating teachers, staff on Friday

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A school district in New Hampshire will begin vaccinating teachers and staff on Friday, one day after teachers in Massachusetts became eligible to book vaccination appointments.

More than 600 people who work within the Salem School District are slated to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“We decided that since educators were identified as being in that March to May window, why not be at the front of that rather than the back end of that,” Salem Public Schools Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.

Those receiving their first dose at an all-day clinic at Salem High School include teachers, coaches, substitutes, bus drivers, and other staff.

“It feels like we’re getting closer to the end or to some normalcy,” Fisk Elementary School Principal George Murray said.

Delahanty says staff are not required to get vaccinated but the news of the vaccine program has been well received among employees.

“Many of them are overjoyed that they’re going to have this opportunity,” Delahanty said.

Those who get vaccinated will be on schedule to get their second dose two weeks prior to Salem’s April vacation.

School staff did not have to pre-register or make an appointment.

