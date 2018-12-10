DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Dover, New Hampshire residents will learn the latest details on the investigation into a teacher placed on paid administrative leave after video surfaced of his students singing about the Ku Klux Klan to the tune of “Jingle Bells.”

The public will gather at the Dover High School auditorium Monday at 7 p.m., where Superintendent William Harbron and Principal Peter Driscoll will review and update everyone to the steps the district has taken as well as future plans, school board chair Amanda Russel said.

“At this time it is important for the board to support administrators and other district staff as they work to complete an investigation and navigate toward a resolution with our students,” she added.

School officials placed John Carver on leave last week after cellphone video showed students singing, “KKK, KKK, Let’s kill all the blacks,” in class at the high school.

Harbron said in a letter to the school community that the incident was part of a class assignment about the Reconstruction period in American history.

