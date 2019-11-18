NH school staffer accused of stealing gift cards meant for district’s wellness challenge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester school staffer is facing criminal charges after police say she was caught stealing more than two dozen Hannaford gift cards from the district that were meant to be part of a wellness contest.

Susan Hawes, 49, of Manchester, is facing a charge of theft by unauthorized taking after police say she stole $650 worth of $25 gift cards that were meant to be distributed as part of the district’s wellness/fitness challenge for employees, according to Manchester police.

Hawes, who works as an accountant technician, turned herself in Friday and was released on public recognizance bail. She is due back in court on Dec. 23.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)