NH schools to continue remote learning for remainder of school year

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that schools in New Hampshire will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

Sununu said the decision was made so that districts could begin planning for their summer programs.

School districts will be receiving guidance by the middle of next month regarding how to conduct extended school year programs and additional summer programming.

Earlier today, I informed Superintendents across New Hampshire that we will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year. (1/3) — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 16, 2020

Ensuring students continue to receive a quality education has been an all-hands-on-deck effort. Read my letter to the educators, administrators, parents, teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, custodial staff, and of course, students, who have made remote learning a success pic.twitter.com/zXaANuYC4L — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 16, 2020

