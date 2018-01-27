NH senator’s guest for SOTU is mom who lost son to fentanyl

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says she will bring a N.H. woman who lost her son to a drug overdose as the senator’s guest for Republican President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Trump is set to deliver the annual address Tuesday night.

Shaheen said East Kingston resident Jeanne Moser’s son Adam died in 2015 as the result of a fentanyl overdose.

Federal data shows that New Hampshire is one of the states that’s been hardest-hit by the opioid epidemic. The state has the third highest drug overdose rate in the nation, the senator noted, with nearly 500 drug-related deaths in 2016.

The senator encourages attendees to wear purple ribbons to bring awareness to opioid and substance use disorders.

