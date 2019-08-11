NH sheriff arrested on DUI charge

TILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire sheriff is facing an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped while impaired behind the wheel in Tilton on Friday, officials said.

Tilton officers responding to a complaint about a vehicle driving erratically on Laconia Road Friday evening allegedly found the vehicle in the parking lot of a 99 Restaurant, where a concerned driver had followed it.

After an investigation, Scott E. Hilliard, 58, of Northfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Tilton police confirmed Hilliard is a sheriff in Merrimack County.

He will be arraigned Aug. 26 at the 6th Circuit Franklin District Court.

