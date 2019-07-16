NH soccer coach facing sex assault charges after alleged relationship with student

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A middle school soccer coach in New Hampshire was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges following an investigation into a relationship he allegedly had with a student, officials said.

Alexander Waterbury, 24, of Keene, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Cheshire Superior Court on charges including four counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of prohibited sales alcohol, according to the Keene Police Department.

Officials say investigators uncovered evidence linking Waterbury to a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 16 and older than 13 years of age.

At the time of the alleged assault, Waterbury was said to be employed by Monadnock Regional High School as a coach for the girl’s middle school soccer team. He also coached other soccer clubs in the area. Superintendent Lisa A. Witte said Waterbury was no longer employed as of Sunday.

Waterbury is being held at the Cheshire County House of Correction pending arraignment.

We are cooperating with the Keene Police Department in this matter. As of this past Sunday evening, Alexander Waterbury is no longer employed as a coach in the Monadnock Regional School District.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact detective Jen Truman of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820.

An investigation is ongoing.

