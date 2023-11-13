A staff sergeant from New Hampshire was among five U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea late last week, the Department of Defense announced.

The crash happened on Friday. In an update Monday, the DOD said the MH-60 Blackhawk had been conducting aerial refueling training when it “experienced an in-flight emergency resulting in the crash.”

Tanner Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire was killed in the crash.

Citing service details shared by Army Special Operations Command, officials said Grone enlisted in the Army in 2017 as a Blackhawk repairer. From there, Grone served as a flight instructor and as an MH-60M Blackhawk crew chief.

Officials said Grone deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan, with “several no-notice deployments and exercises” during his career. He also received multiple awards and commendations.

The DOD identified other soldiers killed in Friday’s crash as follows:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

While an investigation continued Monday, the DOD said there were no indications the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the fallen,” the DOD said.

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga in a separate statement to CNN said the loss of five soldiers marked “devastating news that reverberates across the entire Special Operations community.”

“We mourn the loss of these five incredible Soldiers, each of them a national treasure,” Braga said.

Braga said the fallen soldiers “hail from rare patriotic families with deep military service ties that span multiple generations and formations.”

He continued, saying the special operations community would “wrap our arms” around the soldier’s families and “promise to never forget them.”

Military officials first announced the crash on Saturday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin further addressed the crash in a statement Sunday.

Austin said the crash happened “late Friday evening” and said the soldiers killed “represent the best of America.”

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” Austin said.

“My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates,” he continued.

Special operations personnel have recently been deployed to the Mediterranean region in case they are needed to help evacuate Americans or rescue hostages in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)