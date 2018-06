Joshua Parda, 34, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police.

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive.

Joshua Parda, 34, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, is wanted on charges of witness tampering and two counts of criminal threatening.

People with information that could help investigators are asked to call Sgt. Shawn Skahan or TFC Michael Anger at 603-223-8494.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)