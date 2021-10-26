CORNISH, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire state police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing woman who has not been seen since Sunday.

Neisha Hernandez Hill, 28, of Cornish was last seen on October 24, wearing a Mcdonald’s dress shirt, black pants, a blue hooded long sleeve shirt and black shoes, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes and weighing 280 pounds.

Police believe she may be traveling to South Carolina in a white 2016 Kia Soul with New Hampshire plates reading 4646125.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-358-3333.

