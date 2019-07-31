STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Roger Lavoie was last seen in Stewartstown riding a red, white and blue bicycle that had a basket on the backseat.

He is believed to be wearing black jeans, a gray t-shirt and work boats.

Lavoie is described as standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact N.H. State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333.

