CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Police discovered 189 commercial vehicle violations following a day-long focus on safety.

Police said 42 of the violations discovered Wednesday were so severe that they created a condition where the vehicle or its driver was placed out of service.

Police said in a news release that 18 vehicles were placed out of service for critical safety violations, such as inoperative brakes and worn steering components. They said four drivers were placed out of service for violations such as not possessing a valid medical certificate; not maintaining records of driving hours; operating while under suspension; and not holding the proper class of driver’s license.

Troopers inspected a total of 101 commercial motor vehicles and issued 19 citations.

