NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal drowning at Echo Lake in North Conway, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

The male victim was helping another swimmer when he went under and never resurfaced, according to New Hampshire state police.

People in the area helped pull the victim to shore and performed CPR. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available and an investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.

