NH state police investigating fatal crash on I-93

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash about 12:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway that left one man dead, according to a release issued by state police.

Officers say a 1998 Jaguar XJ-8, driven by 23-year-old Christopher Gonzalaz of Manchester, N.H. failed to negotiate the left-hand curve of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle sending it crashing into the woods.

A preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in this incident.

Gonzalaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tr. D. Roger at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-3849.

