BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fiery vehicle crash that killed one person at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

The fatal crash shut down the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike for several hours Wednesday.

Police said the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed as it attempted to pass through an E-ZPass lane. The vehicle struck a concrete bumper, rolled over and then caught fire.

“The vehicle traveling northbound did not negotiate the toll plaza, subsequently struck that toll plaza and caught on fire,” State Police Sgt. Bryan Trask explained.

Motorists were urged to stay away from the area. Traffic was detoured off the highway at Exit 13 at Airport Access Road.

Witnesses told 7News that the vehicle never hit the brakes before barreling through the toll lane.

State Police are searching for anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the highway prior to the crash.

“If they were in the area of the tolls and saw anything out of the ordinary leading up to it, that would be a great help to us,” Trask said.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle’s charred remains. The state medical examiner was called in.

The victim’s name has not been released. The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

