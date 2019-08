LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal single-car accident Wednesday in Lincoln.

Officers responded to a rollover accident on Interstate 93 near Exit 33 that left one person dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

