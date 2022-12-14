State police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert after a 72-year-old man was reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Officials said Richard B. Fehrs was reported missing at approximately 4:23 a.m., hours after he left Concord Hospital around midnight and failed to return to pick up his wife. State police also said that, according to his spouse, Fehrs suffers from the onset of dementia.

At the request of the @ConcordPolice, the #NHSP has authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert/SILVER Alert System. pic.twitter.com/68dGR8wELT — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 14, 2022

The 72 year old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burnt orange down jacket and a “Perkins Cove” baseball cap. A Silver Alert press release described him as being 5’6″ and weighing 160 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Fehrs’ vehicle was a gray, 2009 Toyota Highlander with a NH registration of “4343950.”

Anyone who makes contact with Fehrs or may have seen him is asked to call the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.