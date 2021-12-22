(WHDH) — New Hampshire state police are asking drivers to give themselves extra time to get to work after responding to dozens of crashes Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, New Hampshire State Police said the department responded to more than 30 crashes between 4 and 8:30 a.m. as a weather system created slick driving conditions.
I-393 eastbound in Concord and I-89 northbound in Sutton are currently closed due to crashes.
No additional information was immediately available.
