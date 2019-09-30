A New Hampshire State Police K-9 is being hailed for successfully tracking down a 10-year-old boy who ran away after having a medical issue last week.

Trooper Kevin Devlin and his K-9 partner Wyatt responding to assist Goffstown police around 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 learned that the juvenile had been missing for about three hours, state police said.

Wyatt was deployed and successfully tracked down the boy one mile away from his home.

He was safely returned from his family.

