NH state police probing double-fatal crash

The scene of a double-fatal crash in Littleton. Photo courtesy New Hampshire State Police

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) – New Hampshire state police are investigating a double-fatal car crash that occurred in Littleton early Monday morning.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision about 3:59 a.m. on Route 18, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

Police say a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Doresa Harrell, 60, of Georgia was in the process of turning around when it was struck by an Audi A4 operated by Richard Maker, 23, of Littleton.

A passenger in the Audi, 19-year-old Brodie Leavitt of Littleton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harrell died of her injuries at a local hospital.

All other occupants were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

