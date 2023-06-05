HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female found dead on a highway overnight.

New Hampshire State Police said troopers were called to I-89 North around 12:13 a.m. on Monday, June 5, for a report of a person lying in a breakdown lane near mile marker 7.2 in Hopkinton, NH.

Troopers then arrived to find a deceased female, according to a news release.

Officials are now asking the public for help as they work to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances leading up to their death.

State police described the female as having white skin with a fair complexion, strawberry blonde-red hair, blue eyes and neon green-colored finger and toenails.

The person was also said to have a height of 5’1″ and weight of 111 pounds, and was believed to have an age between 18-30.

Authorities are also looking for any information involving suspicious behavior “of an individual or any motor vehicle stopped on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, anytime between June 4, 2023, at 11:25 p.m. and June 5, 2023, at 12:15 a.m.”

Anyone with information or details about the incident are asked to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or State Police Headquarters Communications at (603) 223-4381. Anyone with info can also email authorities at MCU@dos.nh.gov.

