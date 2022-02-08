BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers are being told to take it slow on the roadways in New Hampshire as troopers deal with numerous crashes and vehicles off the road on Monday morning.
The N.H. Department of Transportation sent out a reminder that snow, rain, and sleet as well as the freezing overnight temperatures could create slick travel conditions.
This reminder came soon after troopers responded to a box truck rollover in Bow Junction.
The truck went about 150 feet down a steep embankment off of Interstate 93, according to state police. There were no reported injuries.
Troopers also responded to a crash on the ramp from Interstate 93 northbound to Interstate 293 northbound. Drivers were told to seek an alternate route as the ramp was temporarily closed.
A tractor-trailer rolled down a steep embankment on Interstate 89 southbound in Enfield. Minor injuries were reported.
Crews used a crane to remove the tractor-trailer.
Drivers are told to go slow and allow for extra time to reach their destination.
