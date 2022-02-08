BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers are being told to take it slow on the roadways in New Hampshire as troopers deal with numerous crashes and vehicles off the road on Monday morning.

The N.H. Department of Transportation sent out a reminder that snow, rain, and sleet as well as the freezing overnight temperatures could create slick travel conditions.

This reminder came soon after troopers responded to a box truck rollover in Bow Junction.

The truck went about 150 feet down a steep embankment off of Interstate 93, according to state police. There were no reported injuries.

Troopers also responded to a crash on the ramp from Interstate 93 northbound to Interstate 293 northbound. Drivers were told to seek an alternate route as the ramp was temporarily closed.

A tractor-trailer rolled down a steep embankment on Interstate 89 southbound in Enfield. Minor injuries were reported.

Crews used a crane to remove the tractor-trailer.

Drivers are told to go slow and allow for extra time to reach their destination.

#NHSP #TroopD is on scene with a TT unit rollover on I-89 SB at MM 51.0 in Enfield. 🚔



The TT unit is down a steep embankment & is going to take an extended amount of time to recover. Minor injuries have been reported.



Expect possible delays in this area. #slowdown #moveover pic.twitter.com/DaTBK0W5tO — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 8, 2022

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Ramp from I-93 NB to I-293 NB is closed due to crash and road conditions. Please seek an alternate route. #NHTraffic #NHSP — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 8, 2022

#NHSP responds to a box truck rollover in Bow Junction. The truck is approximately 150 feet down a steep embankment off of I-93. No reported injuries.



Drive with caution this morning.



Ice & Snow – Take it slow. pic.twitter.com/VvQpQ3C354 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 8, 2022

A reminder:

Snow-rain-sleet and freezing temperatures overnight will result in impacts to travel this morning.

Even treated surfaces can be slick.

Please #DriveforConditions #goslow allowing yourself extra time to reach your destination. pic.twitter.com/LPczPBpCnG — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) February 8, 2022

