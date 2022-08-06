HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire.

State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m.

First responders then arrived to find an adult male victim had been pulled from the water by other people in the area, after he allegedly stopped and collapsed while rowing a scull boat.

CPR was performed on the victim before he was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead according to the state’s Department of Safety.

The department stated the death is now under investigation and asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact NHSP Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or by email at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)