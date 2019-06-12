TAMWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist in Tamworth Monday afternoon.

A female cyclist traveling north on Route 41 around 3 p.m. was allegedly hit from behind by a vehicle, causing the bike to flip over.

The cyclist described the vehicle as being either a white, silver or possibly gray pickup truck.

The truck may have minimal damage to the front-passenger-side bumper.

The cyclist suffered several minor injuries and was transported from the scene to undergo further evaluation, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Hawley Rae at (603) 223-8838 or (603) 323-3333.

