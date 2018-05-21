NH state police searching for missing woman

CHICHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities are turning to the public for help locating a New Hampshire woman who hasn’t been heard from since last week.

Frances E. Nash, 51, of Chichester, New Hampshire, was last heard from on Thursday, according to New Hampshire state police.

Nash, who may be driving a maroon 2011 Mercury Mariner-type SUV, is described as being 5 foot, 1 inch tall, weighing 125 pounds, with long, brownish-red hair and green eyes.

Nash’s vehicle has a New Hampshire license plate 4127573.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Marc Beaudoin at (603) 271-3636.

