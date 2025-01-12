ATKINSON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol is assisting in a search for a woman who is believed to have fallen through the ice at Big Island Pond in Atkinson, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of someone yelling for help around 5:30 p.m. believe the woman fell through the ice and likely drowned, according to a release issued by New Hampshire State Police.

The victim has not yet been located and recovery efforts remain ongoing. The search has been suspended until daylight. hours.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)