OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police stopped a driver in a pickup truck in Ossippee on Thursday for driving with snow on their windshield.

State police say the driver had a 6-inch hole to look through, writing, “Please clear all snow & ice!”

During the commute this morning, a motorist was stopped on busy Route 16 in Ossipee with only a 6 inch hole cleared to view the roadway. Please clear all snow & ice! #TroopE #NHSP #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/WHQAJ57wU8 — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) March 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)