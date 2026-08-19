GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Representative Sherri Reinfurt and her daughter were seriously hurt in a head-on crash on Sunday.

Reinfurt said a driver crossed lanes and slammed into her car in Goffstown. She said she suffered broken ribs, a broken hand, bruised lungs, and a concussion.

She said her daughter has a broken back and needs surgery.

Reinfurt said the driver who hit them had fallen asleep at the wheel.

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