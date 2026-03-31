The Bedford Toll Plaza caught fire after it was hit by a car Tuesday just before noon, shutting down traffic in the area.

A state trooper assigned to New Hampshire Governor Kelley Ayotte’s security detail was on the scene and helped pull the driver from the burning vehicle after the crash, according to officials. Ayotte and other witnesses on the scene were also there to provide support.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

At this time, the Everett Turnpike North is closed at the tolls and traffic is being routed off Exit 13.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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