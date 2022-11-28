SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire state trooper is being hailed for using his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Seabrook early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:14 a.m. in the area of Exit 1. The vehicle was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Troopers along the interstate made several attempts to stop the car before Trooper Peter Sankowich used his cruiser to make contact with the vehicle and guide it into the barrier on the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)