MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on a warrant Saturday for allegedly stealing money out of a wallet left behind at a store that she worked at in Merrimack, New Hampshire back in December.

Adriana Cintron, 24, of Merrimack, is set to appear in 9th Circuit Court on March 23 to answer to a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, according to Merrimack police.

Officers responding to a complaint that involved the theft of money from a wallet on Dec. 27, 2020, learned that the victim realized the day before that their wallet was missing and that the last place they had used it was on Dec. 23, 2020 at a local business, police said.

The victim contacted the business and learned that the wallet had been turned in by another customer and it was in the store safe.

Upon picking up the wallet, the victim reportedly noticed a large sum of cash was missing.

A further investigation by an officer revealed that Cintron, and employee of the store, had removed the cash from the wallet and split it with another employee, police said.

A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest along with her accomplice’s, police added.

Cintron was released on personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment.

