BOSTON (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court said a lower court made mistakes in the case against a man who was accused and convicted of killing a Concord couple.

The high court said police should not have been allowed to use data from Logan Clegg’s cell phone without a warrant.

Police used that data to track Clegg in Vermont and argued he was a flight risk and could destroy key evidence.

The high court said there was no imminent need for the data without a warrant since five months had already past since the murders.

Clegg was found guilty of killing Steve and Wendy Reid. Their bodies were found on a hiking trail in Concord.

Clegg was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison. The New Hampshire Supreme Court said the appeal is on hold until the trail court completes a review.

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