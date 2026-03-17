CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that investigators unfairly cut corners in the case against a man who was convicted of killing a Concord couple, opening the door for a possible retrial.

Stephen and Wendy Reid were shot to death while out for a walk on a hiking trail near their apartment in Concord in April 2022. Logan Clegg, who was 27-years-old at the time, was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with their deaths. He received two sentences of 50 years to life in prison in December 2023.

Investigators initially used cellphone data to track Logan Clegg to a Vermont library, where he was arrested. They got the data without a warrant on an emergency basis, arguing they feared Clegg was about to flee the country within hours.

On Tuesday, New Hampshire’s highest court ruled that police should not have been allowed to use that data, saying, “It is unreasonable that any individual’s freedom from governmental intrusion might be curtailed by virtue of how long it may or may not take a third party to respond to a warrant.”

No motive was ever given for the Reid murders.

Clegg’s attorneys said police arrested the wrong man.

In a statement, Maya Dominguez, Clegg’s public defender wrote, “We’re pleased the court recognized the seriousness of the privacy issues in this case. We maintain that Logan Clegg is innocent and will continue to advocate for him as the case moves forward.”

Prosecutors said Clegg’s repeated lies, his attempt to flee, and a gun found in his backpack offered a trail of evidence to show he was guilty.

The Attorney General reponded to the high court’s ruling, writing, “We are reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision and will take appropriate action.”

The ruling sends the case back to the trial court to decide whether investigators would have gotten the information to track down Clegg anyway in another manner. The case will then go back to the New Hampshire Supreme Court to decide whether or not Clegg deserves a new trial.

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