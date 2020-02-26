NH suspect arrested by MA State Police troopers after pursuit ends in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Londonderry, New Hampshire man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a multi-state pursuit ended in Woburn.

New Hampshire State Police contacted their Massachusetts counterparts around 7 p.m. to notify them that they were in pursuit of a Honda Accord that was allegedly stolen and heading down Interstate 93 south toward the state line, according to a release.

Around 7:11 p.m. Mass. troopers took over the chase and ten minutes later deployed a tire deflation device causing the suspect vehicle to roll to a stop near Exit 36 in Woburn.

The driver of that Accord, Donald Fraize was also wanted in NH on warrants for an assault, police said.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

It is unclear what charges he will face at this time.

