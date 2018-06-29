NH task force makes 59 school safety recommendations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire task force on improving school safety is recommending expanded mental health resources, an anonymous tip line, and mandatory active shooter drills.

A group appointed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu spent more than 1,000 hours over three months researching and discussing school safety. The report it issued late Friday includes 59 recommendations in seven categories: legislation, mental health, planning, training, exercises, communications and facilities.

The mental health recommendations aim to create a school culture that values safety, prevents harm and reduces stigma. Sununu says a key aspect is expanding access to social and emotional learning curricula like one developed by the mother of a child killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The report recommends creating study committees to examine gun control legislation, such as enhanced background checks.

