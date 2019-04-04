CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor in Newton, Massachusetts four years ago was arrested in New Hampshire and will face a judge in the Bay State on Thursday, officials said.

Primo “Howie” Leung, 36, of Concord, is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a child over 14, according to the Concord New Hampshire Police Department.

Concord police became involved in a criminal investigation involving Leung in February after being notified by the New Hampshire Department of Education that Leung, a teacher in the Concord School District, was having inappropriate contact with female students, according to police.

Investigators gathered evidence that allegedly showed Leung had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor in 2015 and 2016, while the victim lived in Concord, N.H. and Leung worked at a summer camp at Fessenden School in Newton, Mass.

Concord police are continuing their investigation to determine if Leung will face any additional charges in New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-230-3728 or the Newton Police Department Community Service Bureau at 617-796-2103.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)