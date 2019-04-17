NH teacher accused of raping middle school student at Mass. summer camp to face judge

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor at a summer camp in Massachusetts four years ago will appear in Newton District Court on Wednesday afternoon to face child rape charges.

Primo “Howie” Leung, 36, of Concord, has been extradited to the Bay State and will be arraigned at 2 p.m. on charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child — 10 year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a child over 14, according to Elizabeth Vlock, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Concord police launched a criminal investigation involving Leung in February after being notified by the New Hampshire Department of Education that Leung, a Concord High School teacher, was allegedly having inappropriate contact with female students.

Investigators say they gathered evidence that allegedly showed Leung had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a then 14-year-old girl in 2015 and 2016, while the victim attended Rundlett Middle School in Concord, and Leung worked at a summer camp at Fessenden School in Newton.

The victim told detectives in an interview on March 18 that Leung would touch her inappropriately in the school, in his vehicle when he would drive her home, and while she attended the Fessenden summer program, according to documents out of Newton District Court.

On March 27, Leung was informed about the ongoing criminal investigation as search warrants were executed at Concord High School and his home, court documents out of Concord indicated.

The following morning, police say they learned that Leung had attempted suicide and was transported to Concord Hospital, where he remained until his Wednesday arrest.

Leung allegedly left behind goodbye letters for friends and family.

Concord School District Superintendent Terri Forsten wrote in a letter that Leung has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“These allegations are despicable and sickening and are certainly not representative of the culture or the community that we work so hard to surround our students with here in the Concord School District,” she wrote.

Counselors were made available for students and families who need help coping with these allegations.

“Our greatest responsibility is and always will be, the safety, security, and well-being of our students,” Forsten wrote. “We hold every member of our community to the highest professional and personal standards, and any activities that compromise the core values of the Concord School District will not be tolerated.”

Fessenden School released a statement that read: “The school was notified Wednesday afternoon of the allegations concerning Mr. Leung, and are cooperating fully with investigators. We have confirmed that an updated background check of Mr. Leung was conducted last summer. We have no further information to share at this time.”

Concord police are continuing their investigation to determine if Leung will face any additional charges in New Hampshire.

