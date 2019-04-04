CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor in Newton, Massachusetts four years ago has agreed to return back to the Bay State to face child rape charges.

Primo “Howie” Leung, 36, of Concord, N.H., appeared in Concord District Court in N.H. Thursday following his Wednesday arrest as a fugitive from justice, Concord, N.H. police said.

He will be extradited to Massachusetts to face two counts of aggravated rape of a child — 10 year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a child over 14.

Concord, N.H. police became involved in a criminal investigation involving Leung in February after being notified by the N.H. Department of Education that Leung, a Concord High School teacher, was having inappropriate contact with female students, according to police.

Investigators gathered evidence that allegedly showed Leung had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a then 14-year-old girl in 2015 and 2016, while the victim attended Rundlett Middle School in Concord, N.H. and Leung worked at a summer camp at Fessenden School in Newton, Mass.

The victim told detectives in a March 18th interview that Leung would touch her inappropriately in the school, in his vehicle when he would drive her home, and while she attended the Fessenden summer program, according to court documents out of Newton District Court in Mass.

On March 27, Leung was informed about the ongoing criminal investigation as search warrants were executed at Concord High School and his home, court documents out of 6th Circuit – District Division – Concord, N.H. read.

The following morning, police say they learned that Leung had attempted suicide and was transported to Concord Hospital, where he remained until his Wednesday arrest.

Leung allegedly left behind goodbye letters for friends and family.

Concord, N.H. School District Superintendent Terri Forsten wrote in a letter that Leung has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“These allegations are despicable and sickening and are certainly not representative of the culture or the community that we work so hard to surround our students with here in the Concord School District,” she wrote.

Counselors are being made available for students and families who need help coping with these allegations.

“Our greatest responsibility is and always will be, the safety, security, and well-being of our students,” Forsten wrote. “We hold every member of our community to the highest professional and personal standards, and any activities that compromise the core values of the Concord School District will not be tolerated.”

Fessenden School released a statement that read: “The school was notified Wednesday afternoon of the allegations concerning Mr. Leung, and are cooperating fully with investigators. We have confirmed that an updated background check of Mr. Leung was conducted last summer. We have no further information to share at this time.”

Concord police are continuing their investigation to determine if Leung will face any additional charges in N.H.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-230-3728 or the Newton Police Department Community Service Bureau at 617-796-2103.

Howie Leung during video arraignment in NH agrees to return to newton to face child rape charges #7news pic.twitter.com/ePEP9yG8b3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 4, 2019

