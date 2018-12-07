NH teacher accused of threatening to shoot a student

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire middle school teacher is set to be arraigned on December 13 after he allegedly threatened a student.

Fifty-one-year-old Steven Dwyer, of Manchester, is facing a misdemeanor criminal threatening charge after he was accused of threatening to shoot a student for not paying attention in class.

Dwyer, an English teacher, told the student at Londonderry Middle School on Nov. 9, “I don’t believe in guns or have a gun, but if I did, I would shoot you because you have your head down and not paying attention,” according to court documents.

According to police, several other students witnessed the early morning incident.

Now, parents say they are outraged.

“There is no place for that at schools,” Brian Hunt, a concerned parent said. “This is America’s youth. You can’t go around talking like that to kids these days.”

One of Dwyer’s former students, high school senior Katarina Provost came to his defense saying, “he was always a very spirited and funny guy.”

She doesn’t think people should jump to conclusions unless they know the whole story.

“I worry that people are kind of overreacting.”

Dwyer was placed on administrative leave. He was arrested on Nov. 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)